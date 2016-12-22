BNM’s international reserves at RM399.7b as at Dec 15

Bank Negara Malaysia said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 8.3 months of retained imports and was 1.2 times the short-term external debt. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM)'s international reserves amounted to RM399.7 billion (equivalent to US$96.4 billion), as at December 15, 2016 compared with RM399.643 billion recorded as at November 30, 2016.

The reserves position was sufficient to finance 8.3 months of retained imports and was 1.2 times the short-term external debt, the central bank said in a statement today.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$89 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves (US$0.8 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$1.6 billion) and other reserve sssets (US$3.9 billion).

The central bank's assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves including SDRs (RM399.681 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM3.695 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM1.502 billion), loans and advances (RM7.744 billion), land and buildings (RM2.113 billion) and other assets (RM8.485 billion).

Liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM125.149 billion), currency in circulation (RM94.774 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM170.132 billion), deposits by federal government (RM4.959 billion), other deposits (RM644.125 million), Bank Negara papers (RM8.591 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.759 billion) and other liabilities (RM12.113 billion). ― Bernama