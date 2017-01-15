BNM steps up initiatives aiming to improve financial literacy

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will continue to enhance initiatives aiming to improve the financial literacy of consumers, its Governor, Datuk Muhammad Ibrahim said.

He said various initiatives were being and would be implemented to widen the financial knowledge and learning in schools and universities, as well to upgrade high-impact educational programmes for youths and adults.

“On behalf of Bank Negara Malaysia, I reaffirm our resolve to continue to develop an inclusive financial ecosystem to ensure that all levels of our society will benefit from quality products, services and financial advisory services at reasonable prices,” he said at the close of the three-day Finance Carnival 2017 here today.

Muhammad said the carnival, organised by BNM, attracted more than 20,000 visitors from all walks of life, including low-income earners, housewives, people with disabilities, and students, including those from outside the Klang Valley.

He said the visitors took the opportunity to learn about financial services provided by related institutions and agencies.

Over 8,000 visitors sought individual advice from BNM and other financial agencies, including the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency, he added.

Muhammad said more than 500 savings accounts were opened and over 500 applications for RM94 million funding were made, including from small and medium enterprises.

“I am confident that all visitors can fully benefit from the knowledge obtained, particularly on the importance of prudent financial management,” he said.

He said 38 students from 16 universities vied for honours in an elocution contest, during which they expressed the views of the younger generation on financial management and financial literacy.

“Indeed, the younger generation plays a vital role in making strides to achieve the country’s aspirations in the march towards the National Transformation 2050,” he added. — Bernama