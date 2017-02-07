Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 6:48 pm GMT+8

BNM international reserves at US$95b as at Jan 31

Tuesday February 7, 2017
04:30 PM GMT+8

Bank Negara Malaysia has built up its reserves over the years since the foreign exchange losses in 1992/1993, as well as the Asian financial crisis in 1998. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa Bank Negara Malaysia has built up its reserves over the years since the foreign exchange losses in 1992/1993, as well as the Asian financial crisis in 1998. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves rose to US$95.0 billion (equivalent to RM426.0 billion) as at Jan 31, 2017 from US$94.3 billion as at Jan 13, 2017. 

The reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.6 months of retained imports and is 1.3 times the short-term external debt, BNM said in a statement here, today. 

The Central Bank has built up its reserves over the years since the foreign exchange losses in 1992/1993, as well as the Asian financial crisis in 1998. 

In 1992, BNM’s reserve was a mere US$18.1 billion, which gradually increased to US$27.7 billion in 1996 before slipping during the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997 to US$15.2 billion. 

However, BNM managed to firmly increase it to US$101.3 billion in 2007, before declining to US$91.4 billion during the financial crisis in 2008. 

In 2009, BNM’s reserves stood at US$96.7 billion, US$106.5 billion (2010), US$133.6 billion (2011), US$139.7 billion (2012), US$134.9 billion (2013), US$116.4 billion (2014), US$95.3 billion (2015), and US$94.6 billion (2016). 

All in all, BNM’s reserves position now is far better than it was in 1992 or during the Asian Financial Crisis.  — Bernama

