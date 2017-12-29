BNM: International reserves as at end-November remains usable

BNM highlighted the country’s official reserve assets amounted to US$101.87 billion , while other foreign currency assets were at US$1.83 billion as of end-November 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The detailed breakdown of international reserves under the International Monetary Fund’s Special Data Dissemination Standard (IMF SDDS) format indicated that as of end-November, the country’s reserves remained usable, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

The central bank said in accordance with the IMF SDDS format, the detailed breakdown of international reserves provided forward-looking information on the size, composition and usability of reserves and other foreign currency assets.

It also provided the expected and potential future inflows and outflows of foreign exchange of the federal government and BNM over the next 12-month period.

BNM highlighted the country’s official reserve assets amounted to US$101.87 billion , while other foreign currency assets were at US$1.83 billion as of end-November 2017.

For the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans would amount to US$254.1 million, arising from scheduled repayments of external borrowings by the government.

Meanwhile, the short forward position amounted to US$11.09 billion as at end-November 2017, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the financial system.

The bank said, in line with the practice adopted since April 2006, the data excluded projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and drawdown of project loans amounting to US$2.49 billion in the next 12 months.

The detailed breakdown pointed out that the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets were government guarantees of foreign debt due within one year, amounting to US$179.0 million.

There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions.

BNM also said it did not engage in foreign currency options vis-à-vis the ringgit,” it added. — Bernama