BMI Research: Sarawak, Putrajaya in uncharted waters with oil rights transfer

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg launching Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) March 6, 2018. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Sarawak's reclamation of its oil-and-gas resources in July will be fraught with uncertainties that could affect the country's larger economy, according to a BMI Research note today.

The Fitch Group unit concluded that while the transition from state oil firm Petronas to the newly-formed Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) will likely be uneventful, there were still significant details to be resolved with less than three months till the change is in place.

“As such, we maintain our current forecasts for Malaysia's oil and gas production to see a gentle downtrend over the coming years, though note significant risks to the upside due to several sizable pre-FID projects in the pipeline.

“Although output from existing projects is unlikely to be impacted, minimising potential uncertainties to businesses will be crucial for Malaysia to ensure sustained investment inflows into the domestic oil and gas sector,” BMI Research said.

The handling of the transition will also be crucial to maintain investor appetite, particularly in the O&G sector where there is increasing competition for foreign investments in neighbours such as Vietnam, Myanmar and Indonesia, it said.

BMI Research felt that there was inadequate clarity about how Sarawak's reclamation of its sovereign rights to resources extracted within its territory will be reconciled with the Petroleum Development Act that vests the same rights and privileges in Petronas.

However, the research house believed that the language issued by the Sarawak state government and Putrajaya indicated that both were willing to cooperate on the matter.

Other unresolved issues of concern include the repercussions on the federal government's coffers, which still draw significantly from income derived from petroleum assets.

“Sarawak would also require a clear licensing regime to be in place, particularly as Petros’ largely unproven ability to execute projects in the offshore and deepwater, inevitably prompt the firm to depend heavily on the capital and technical expertise of more established partners,” BMI said.

“In addition, specific regulations applicable to the downstream industry and oilfield services sector will also need to be finalised over the coming months.”

On March 6, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg announced the state will take over all O&G activities within its territory starting July 1, consistent with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.