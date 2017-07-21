Blackstone, CVC make their move as payment companies cash in

A customer pays with a contactless credit card at a store in Paris April 11, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, July 21 — Private equity firms Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners bid £2.9 billion (RM 16.1 billion) for payments processing company Paysafe Group today, joining a rush of investors into the industry.

In a separate statement, Paysafe — which offers services including pre-paid cashcards and online wallets — said it was also planning a takeover of US peer Merchants Choice Payments Solutions for US$470 million (RM2.01 billion).

A series of deals in the sector has driven share prices higher in recent weeks. Payments companies have become sought-after targets as more shoppers switch from using cash to paying for purchases by smartphone or other mobile devices.

Mastercard made the first move last year when it decided to purchase UK’s Vocalink and the pace has picked up over the past few weeks.

Danish payment services firm Nets A/S said in early July that it had been approached by potential buyers. Days later US credit card processor Vantiv agreed to buy Britain’s Worldpay for £7.7 billion.

That has since been followed by a €1.5 billion (RM7.4 billion) bid yesterday for Stockholm-based Bambora by France’s Ingenico, and, today, news that private equity company Permira had bought a stake in Klarna.

Initial approach

Paysafe said today it had been approached in early May, which banking sources said was when the company’s shares were trading at about 450 pence. That would mean the 590 pence per share proposal represents a premium of more than 30 per cent.

Shares in Paysafe were up 7.4 per cent to 582.5 pence a share at 0955 GMT today, leading gainers in Britain’s mid-cap index.

If successful, the bid would mark a return for CVC, which previously owned Skrill, a payments company bought by Optimal Payments, the AIM-listed forerunner to Paysafe.

CVC and Blackstone have until August 18 to make a formal offer. Lazard are lead advisors to Paysafe, while Credit Suisse is working with CVC.

Shareholder support

Paysafe said it had been approached by the consortium in early May and, after turning down a number of indicative proposals, had granted the bidders due diligence access on the basis of the 590 pence per share proposal.

The deal is conditional on the buyers being able to sell off Paysafe’s Asia Gateway business, with a buyer already lined up, although no further details were given.

A source with knowledge of the situation said Blackstone and CVC’s partnership in British group Merlin Entertainments, with both groups once owning shares, made them a good fit.

The source, familiar with CVC’s thinking, said that Paysafe was potentially a good buy given its current valuation and the consortium’s ability to add further value.

Old Mutual Global Investors, Paysafe’s largest shareholder with a stake of about 10.3 per cent in the group, has signed a non-binding letter of support for the possible offer, the group said. Old Mutual declined to comment further today.

The deal for Delta Card Service Inc, the holding company for Houston-based Merchants’ Choice Payment Solutions (“MCPS”), will see Paysafe add around 60,000 clients across 50 states and over US$14 billion in sales volume annually, it said.

The cash deal will be part-funded by a US$380 million in bank loans and US$90 million from existing cash funds, it added.

“We would initially highlight that on first impressions the acquisition appears to make sense, (but) is not a particularly high multiple in the context of payments,” said UBS analyst David Mulholland in a note to clients, flagging a ‘buy’ rating on the stock. — Reuters