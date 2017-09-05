Blackstone cancels A$3.5b Australian mall sale on weak interest

SYDNEY, Sept 5 — Private equity giant Blackstone Group cancelled the sale of a A$3.5 billion (RM14.94 billion) Australian shopping mall portfolio after it was unable to find a buyer, a source familiar with the matter said this morning.
“They pulled the sale process last week. The rationale was that with the level of market demand, they decided to focus on active management,” said the source, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to comment publicly
The US group put its Australian portfolio of 10 shopping centres, mostly in Sydney and Melbourne, on the market in April. — Reuters