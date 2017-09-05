Blackstone cancels A$3.5b Australian mall sale on weak interest

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 5, 2016. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Sept 5 — Private equity giant Blackstone Group cancelled the sale of a A$3.5 billion (RM14.94 billion) Australian shopping mall portfolio after it was unable to find a buyer, a source familiar with the matter said this morning.

“They pulled the sale process last week. The rationale was that with the level of market demand, they decided to focus on active management,” said the source, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to comment publicly

The US group put its Australian portfolio of 10 shopping centres, mostly in Sydney and Melbourne, on the market in April. — Reuters