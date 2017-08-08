BlackBerry falls after ‘sell’ recommendation from Goldman Sachs

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday August 8, 2017
BlackBerry's shares have fallen, after receiving a sell rating. — Reuters picBlackBerry's shares have fallen, after receiving a sell rating. — Reuters picTORONTO, Aug 8 — BlackBerry Ltd  shares fell as much as 3.6 per cent in Toronto trade today after brokerage Goldman Sachs issued a “sell” recommendation on the stock, citing concerns about rising competition in its core mobile messaging business.

The stock traded as low as C$11.52  (RM38.93) in Toronto morning trade today, a day after Goldman issued the report.

Canadian markets were closed yesterday for a national holiday.

BlackBerry’s US-listed shares fell 3.6 per cent yesterday. They were little changed today, rising 0.3 per cent. — Reuters

