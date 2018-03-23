Bitcoin slumps after Japan warns major cryptocurrency venue

Some of Bitcoin enthusiast Mike Caldwell's coins seen at his office in Sandy, Utah January 31, 2014. — Reuters picTOKYO, March 23 — A regulatory rebuke for one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges is giving Bitcoin investors the jitters.

Japan’s Financial Services Agency issued a warning to Binance for operating cryptocurrency exchange services with Japanese residents through the internet without a licence in the country, according to a statement on the agency’s website. Bitcoin fell as much as 4.5 per cent after the Nikkei first reported the warning yesterday, and was down 0.2 per cent at 9.31am in Hong Kong today.

Binance, founded by Zhao Changpeng, was warned because it had several staff in Japan and had been expanding without official permission, according to a person familiar with the FSA’s plans, who asked not to be named because the information is private.

The news adds to signs that governments around the world are stepping up scrutiny of cryptocurrencies amid worries that they’re facilitating everything from money laundering to tax evasion and fraud. Japan, one of the most active markets for digital assets globally, introduced a licensing system for virtual currency exchanges last year in an effort to improve oversight.

Binance told Bloomberg in January that it was working to acquire a licence in Japan, but the warning could complicate those efforts. Zhao said yesterday that the exchange is “engaged in constructive dialogue” with the FSA. While Binance was founded in Hong Kong last year, Zhao has said that his company does not currently have a legal headquarters anywhere in the world.

The FSA has been clamping down on cryptocurrency venues in the wake of a US$500 million (RM1.96 billion) theft from Japanese exchange Coincheck Inc in January. Last month, the regulator issued an administrative penalty against Macau-based Blockchain Laboratory Ltd. for giving seminars and providing consultation services in Japan without a licence. Earlier this month, it suspended several local venues for poor security measures.

Binance has consistently ranked as the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume since late last year, according to Coinmarketcap.com. It held the top volume ranking for the past 24 hours, trading about US$1.6 billion, the website shows. — Bloomberg