Bitcoin plunges more than 20pc, worst daily performance in nearly two years

A sticker reading ‘Bitcoin accepted here’ is displayed at the entrance of the Stadthaus town hall in Zug, Switzerland. ― Reuters picLONDON, Jan 5 ― Digital currency bitcoin fell more than 20 per cent in the space of four hours of trading today, putting it on track for its worst daily performance in nearly two years.

The web-based “cryptocurrency” had been on a tear for the two previous weeks, gaining more than 40 per cent to hit a three-year high of US$1,139.89 (RM5,112.41) yesterday, just shy of an all-time high of US$1,163 on the Europe-based Bitstamp exchange.

But it dived from around US$1.1130 to a low of US$885 in between 0925 and 1325 GMT (8.25am ET) today, leaving it at its weakest since December 25. ― Reuters