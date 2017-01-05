Last updated Saturday, January 07, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Bitcoin plunges more than 20pc, worst daily performance in nearly two years

Thursday January 5, 2017
11:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest moreZidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest more

Visiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh PrisonVisiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh Prison

Le Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powersLe Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powers

The Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversyThe Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A sticker reading ‘Bitcoin accepted here’ is displayed at the entrance of the Stadthaus town hall in Zug, Switzerland. ― Reuters picA sticker reading ‘Bitcoin accepted here’ is displayed at the entrance of the Stadthaus town hall in Zug, Switzerland. ― Reuters picLONDON, Jan 5 ― Digital currency bitcoin fell more than 20 per cent in the space of four hours of trading today, putting it on track for its worst daily performance in nearly two years.

The web-based “cryptocurrency” had been on a tear for the two previous weeks, gaining more than 40 per cent to hit a three-year high of US$1,139.89 (RM5,112.41) yesterday, just shy of an all-time high of US$1,163 on the Europe-based Bitstamp exchange.

But it dived from around US$1.1130 to a low of US$885 in between 0925 and 1325 GMT (8.25am ET) today, leaving it at its weakest since December 25. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline