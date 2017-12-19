Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Money

Bitcoin not yet proven as credible currency, Japan says

Tuesday December 19, 2017
09:55 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Labour leader Corbyn: Brace for UK election next yearLabour leader Corbyn: Brace for UK election next year

The Edit: Restless leg syndrome linked to heart attack in womenThe Edit: Restless leg syndrome linked to heart attack in women

How Guardiola turned Man City into world beatersHow Guardiola turned Man City into world beaters

Ipoh man left with scars after ‘cheaper’ hair transplantsIpoh man left with scars after ‘cheaper’ hair transplants

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said virtual currencies may be widely used in countries such as China but that they were less common in Japan, where hard currency is still preferred. — Reuters picJapanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said virtual currencies may be widely used in countries such as China but that they were less common in Japan, where hard currency is still preferred. — Reuters picTOKYO, Dec 19 — Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said today that bitcoin had not been proven as a credible currency.

He made the remark to reporters when asked about his French counterpart’s comment this week that France would propose a discussion on regulating the virtual currency at a meeting of G20 group of major economies next year.

Aso said virtual currencies may be widely used in countries such as China but that they were less common in Japan, where hard currency is still preferred.

Bitcoin’s prices have risen more than 1,700 per cent since the start of the year, triggering worries about a bubble. — Reuters pic

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline