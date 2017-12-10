Bitcoin looks like bubble, New Zealand’s central banker warns

File picture shows a man walking past a bitcoin ATM in Vilnius, Lithuania December 6, 2017. — Reuters picWELLINGTON, Dec 10 — Bitcoin’s spectacular gains look like a speculative bubble and the cryptocurrency is too unstable to be useful in the future, New Zealand’s central banker said.

“It looks remarkably like a bubble forming to me,” Reserve Bank of New Zealand Acting Governor Grant Spencer said in interview with TVNZ broadcast today. “Over the centuries we’ve seen bubbles, and this appears to be a bit of a classic case. With a bubble, you never know how far it’s going to go before it comes down.”

Bitcoin has soared more than 1,500 per cent this year, and about 85 per cent in just the past two weeks, as people rush to buy the digital currency in the hope it will become a legitimate alternative to gold or traditional money. Trading in bitcoin futures opens later today, with the first major US exchange offering a product pegged to the wildly fluctuating unit of payment that has no backing from a government or a central bank.

Bitcoin, “mined” by computers performing complex calculations, surged to over US$16,000 last week, and all bitcoins in circulation are now worth more than New Zealand’s entire US$185 billion economy. Early investors include the Winklevoss twins, who played an early role in Facebook Inc.’s formation. Cameron Winklevoss told Bloomberg Friday he think bitcoin’s gains have only just begun as it will come to be seen as an upgrade to gold.

‘Very volatile’

“Bitcoin is to me very much like gold,” Spencer said. “It’s mined, it has a fixed quality and the price is very volatile.”

The RBNZ is doing research on demand for New Zealand’s dollar, known as the kiwi, and whether it would be feasible to at some stage replace it with a digital alternative, but Spencer said bitcoin isn’t a template for the future.

“I think digital currencies, cryptocurrencies, are a real and serious proposition for the future. I think they are part of the future, but not the sort that we see in bitcoin,” he said. “I think a cryptocurrency that has a more stable value will be the sort of cryptocurrency that’s more useful for the future.” — Bloomberg