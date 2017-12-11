Bitcoin futures race higher in volatile launch, US dollar steady

A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017. — Reuters pic SYDNEY, Dec 11 — Futures in bitcoin, which has taken global financial markets by storm, got off to a volatile start at its launch, while the US dollar kept gains in today's Asian session on expectations the Federal Reserve will stick to its tightening path.

The most-traded contract on the Chicago-based CBOE Global Markets exchange opened at US$15,460 (RM63,106), then leapt to a high of US$16,660 and was last quoted at US$16,050, a more than US$1,000 premium to the price on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp.

The cryptocurrency has skyrocketed to a record high this year, making a gravity-defying 15-fold gain since the start of the year and attracting institutional interest. The surge has also led to fears of a bubble.

Some market participants believe the fallout across other financial assets from a potential bursting of the bubble will be limited.

“Bitcoin's market capitalisation is currently around US$240 billion, which is much smaller, say, than the value of gold outstanding,” said Andrew Kenningham, economist at Capital Economics.

“If the price of bitcoin fell to zero today, the paper losses would be equivalent to a 0.6 per cent fall in US equity prices. As most investors have bought bitcoin at much lower prices, the relevant losses would arguably be smaller.”

In Asian equity markets, trading was subdued. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stayed above a recent two-month trough of 542.27 points amid optimism about global growth after the strong US payrolls data on Friday.

Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.1 per cent while Australian shares were unchanged.

Currency market investors were cautious ahead of a big week for policy meetings globally, with the Federal Reserve the only major central bank expected to raise interest rates. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank are likely to hold rates steady.

The US dollar rose to near one-month top against the yen, having risen 1.2 per cent last week. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was steady near a three-week high.

Rate rises?

Traders will keep their eyes peeled for the Fed's future rate projections as US wages growth and inflation crawl at a snail's pace.

Data out on Friday showed average hourly earnings in the United States nudged up 5 US cents or 0.2 per cent in November when economists had looked for a 0.3 per cent gain.

The annual increase in wages was also slower than forecast: The November figure came in at 2.5 per cent versus a 2.7 per cent expectation.

The weakness persisted despite stronger-than-expected non-farm payrolls which rose by 228,000 in November.

“We'll be listening close for any signs of a dovish shift,” said Aerin Williams, New York-based forex strategist for Citi about the Dec 12-13 Fed meeting.

“This is not just due to wages but more so following Fed member Evans comments that the recent data may point to a delay in the rate increase.”

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told the New York Times that the case for a December rate hike was not “obvious” as he worried about the slow pace of inflation.

Elsewhere, oil prices slipped with US crude down 28 cents at US$57.08 a barrel. Brent crude inched 37 cents lower to US$63.03, drifting away from a recent 2-1/2 year peak of US$64.65.

Spot gold was barely changed at US$1,247.61 an ounce. — Reuters