Bitcoin falls more than 10pc on Bitstamp

A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017. — Reuters pic TOKYO, Dec 20 — The price of bitcoin fell more than 10 per cent this morning to as low as US$15,800 (RM64,479.80) at a cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp.

It has since pared some of the losses and is down about 7 per cent in early trade.

The digital currency has been sliding since it had hit a record high of US$19,666 on Sunday. — Reuters