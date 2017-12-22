Bitcoin extends losses, slips below US$14,000 on Bitstamp exchange

― AFP picTOKYO, Dec 22 — Bitcoin fell more than 10 per cent to below US$14,000 (RM57,239) on the Bitstamp exchange today, extending overnight losses.

It was last down 11 per cent at US$13,872.

The cryptocurrency, which was at about US$1,000 at the year’s start, had climbed to a record high of US$19,666 on Sunday in lead up to exchange giant CME Group’s launch of bitcoin futures before losing steam.

Bitcoin is known to go through wild swings. In November, it tumbled almost 30 per cent in four days from US$7,888 to US$5,555. In September, it fell 40 per cent from US$4,979 to US$2,972. — Reuters