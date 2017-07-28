Berjaya unit purchases stake in 7-Eleven

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Berjaya Assets Bhd’s unit, Sublime Cartel Sdn Bhd, acquired 14.63 million shares, representing 1.32 per cent equity interest in 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd, in the open market.
In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, Berjaya Assets said, the shares were bought between June 8 and July 26 this year for RM18 million at RM1.23 a share.
“Following the acquisition, the group now holds a total of 43.9 million shares with 3.95 per cent stake in 7-Eleven Malaysia,” it said. ― Bernama