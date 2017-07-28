Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Berjaya unit purchases stake in 7-Eleven

Tools

Berjaya Assets said the shares were bought between June 8 and July 26 this year for RM18 million at RM1.23 a share. ― Reuters picBerjaya Assets said the shares were bought between June 8 and July 26 this year for RM18 million at RM1.23 a share. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Berjaya Assets Bhd’s unit, Sublime Cartel Sdn Bhd, acquired 14.63 million shares, representing 1.32 per cent equity interest in 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd, in the open market.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, Berjaya Assets said, the shares were bought between June 8 and July 26 this year for RM18 million at RM1.23 a share.

“Following the acquisition, the group now holds a total of 43.9 million shares with 3.95 per cent stake in 7-Eleven Malaysia,” it said. ― Bernama

