Benefits from active participation of private investors

The petrochemical complex in Pengerang is cited as a project which led to more private investments. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Active participation from the private sector is good for the economy in the long run, as the companies build up their production capacity to cater to future demands and spur demands for high-skilled employees.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said private investments in the country grew by an average of 10.9 per cent between 2011 and 2016, compared to 4.6 per cent between 2001 and 2010.

He said this was due to infrastructure projects such as the petrochemical complex in Pengerang, which led to an increase in private investments, as more machinery and equipment were used during the construction period.

"We also see export-oriented industries such as electrical and electronics as well as rubber gloves adopting automation in their production processes, which would create demand for high-skilled employees,” he told Bernama.

He said the National Transformation Programme (NTP) had rejuvenated the country's economy, while enabling the private sector to drive growth through business-friendly policies.

It had also helped reduce reliance on oil and gas, which accounted for 14.7 per cent of the government’s revenue in 2016, from 41.3 per cent in 2009, he said.

The NTP also saw government agencies, such as InvestKL, being tasked to attract large multinational companies (MNCs) to move their operational headquarters, international procurement centres, regional distribution centres or regional shared services to Greater Kuala Lumpur, and strategically grow their businesses in Asia.

Malaysia had ranked second in Asean in the World Bank's “Doing Business Report 2017.”

Mohd Afzanizam said since 2011, InvestKL had successfully attracted 64 MNCs with approved and committed investments worth RM8.9 billion, which created over 9,300 regional high-skilled jobs.

On youth employment, he said, a paradigm shift among the youths was warranted, as unemployment among the graduates was still quite prevalent.

“Youth and graduates should look at entrepreneurship as a way to build their long-term careers, and we can see the emergence of new entrepreneurs who capitalise on the current state of technological advancement,” he said, adding that the skill gap among the graduates also affected their chances for employment,” he said.

He said the shift would take some time to be resolved, as private companies grappled with higher costs of doing business as well as intense competition in the market.

"The advent of information technology also seems to have complicate the competitive landscape as it will cut down on certain business processes,” he said, adding that this would force companies and firms to be agile and nimble in managing their operating environment.

On another note, he said, gaining market access via trade missions and participate in multilateral trade talks would certainly present opportunities for local businesses to export their products and services. — Bernama