Beijing disappointed at continued high US taxes on China steel products

A labourer working in a steel factory in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province, June 15, 2013. — AFP picBEIJING, Feb 4 — China is disappointed at the continued high US tax rates on Chinese steel products and will take the necessary steps to protect the rights of its enterprises, an official at the Ministry of Commerce said today.

China also called into question the way in which the US anti-dumping investigation is being conducted, Wang Hejun, head of the trade remedy and investigation bureau at the Ministry of Commerce, said in a statement on the ministry's website.

“In the anti-dumping probe, investigating departments disregarded the cooperation of the Chinese government and Chinese enterprises,” Wang said.

Earlier this week, the United States moved closer to slapping duties on imports of stainless steel sheet and strip from China, issuing a final determination that the products were being subsidised and dumped in the US market at below fair value.

The US Commerce Department said it affirmed anti-dumping duties ranging from 63.86 per cent to 76.64 per cent on the imports.

The duties will go into effect for five years if the US International Trade Commision subsequently affirms its earlier finding that US producers were being harmed. The commission is due to make its final determination on or about March 20. — Reuters