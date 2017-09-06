Canada posts Can$3b July trade deficit

Statistics Canada also noted large decreases in exports of unwrought gold to Britain, copper, canola and seafood to Japan, and transportation equipment to Saudi Arabia. — Reuters picOTTAWA, Sept 6 — Canada posted a Can$3.0 billion (RM10.24 billion) trade deficit in July, as widespread price decreases pushed down both import and export figures, the government statistical agency said today.

The deficit was less than the Can$3.6 billion analysts forecast, after it had more than doubled in the previous month.

Imports fell 6.0 per cent in July to Can$47.2 billion, following seven consecutive monthly increases.

Prices were largely responsible for this decrease, as the Canadian dollar gained 3.6 cents US relative to the US greenback from June to July, said Statistics Canada.

Following a record posted in June, imports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts fell 35.2 per cent in the month.

Lower imports of motor vehicles and parts also contributed to the decline, as planned closures in the automotive manufacturing industry were longer this year.

Exports, meanwhile, fell 4.9 per cent to Can$44.1 billion. Prices fell 3.9 per cent while volumes were down 1.1 per cent.

Exports of motor vehicles and parts fell 9.6 per cent in the month — the strongest decrease since August 2014.

Following four consecutive monthly increases, exports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts were down 18.3 per cent in July, led by a decrease in aircraft exports to the United States.

Bilateral trade with the United States — Canada’s largest trading partner — fell, resulting in a wider trade surplus from Can$1.8 billion in June to Can$2.9 billion in July.

Statistics Canada also noted large decreases in exports of unwrought gold to Britain, copper, canola and seafood to Japan, and transportation equipment to Saudi Arabia.

It also highlighted lower bauxite imports from Brazil, and fewer motor vehicle parts entering the country from Mexico.— AFP