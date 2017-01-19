BBC: Barclays CEO says bulk of activity to stay in London after Brexit

Barclays will keep the bulk of its activities in Britain after the UK leaves the European Union, CEO Jes Staley told BBC. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 19 — Barclays will keep the bulk of its activities in Britain after the UK leaves the European Union, its chief executive said today, saying that any changes to how the bank operates will be small and manageable.

“We may have to move certain activities, we may have to change the legal structure that we use to operate in Europe, but I think it’s going to be at the margin and will be manageable,” Jes Staley told BBC Radio in an interview in Davos, Switzerland.

“The bulk of what we do will continue to occur in London.” — Reuters