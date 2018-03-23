Battersea Power Station launches London’s newest retail and leisure destination

Battersea Power Station is owned by a consortium of Malaysian investors comprising Sime Darby Property, SP Setia and the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). — AFP picLONDON, March 23 — Battersea Power Station Development Company is today launching London’s newest retail and leisure destination that will house the best collection of British and international brands in one of the world’s most iconic buildings.

Management of the development is being undertaken by the British-based Battersea Power Station Development Company. The project covers an area of 42 acres which includes 3.5 million square feet of mixed commercial space and 4,364 new homes.

Millions of people will visit the Power Station once it reopens and is brought back to life in 2020. They will be able to take advantage of the wide range of shops planned as well as a food hall that will provide visitors with a huge variety of places to converge.

Apple, one of the most famous brands in the world, has already pre-let 500,000 square feet of office space within the building.

When completed, Battersea Power Station will be the third largest retail destination in Central London, comparable in scope to Oxford Street and just as centrally located.

Getting to the area could not be easier. MBNA Thames Clippers delivers you to the door of the Power Station while the Northern Line is being extended to give the site its own Northern Line tube station.

“The retail offering here will form a key part of a new London destination we are creating at Battersea Power Station. Locals and those from across Britain and the world will be coming here for all sorts of reasons, including being able to go into one of the world’s most recognisable buildings.

“On behalf of our Malaysian shareholders, we are looking forward to fully opening this iconic building to the public for the first time so that it can be enjoyed for generations to come, ” said Simon Murphy, deputy chief executive officer (CEO) and chief financial officer (CFO) of Battersea Power Station Development Company, in a statement.