Bank of Thailand: Major banks strong, bad loan growth slows

Tuesday September 26, 2017
05:52 PM GMT+8

The Bank of Thailand logo is pictured in Bangkok, Thailand, August 5, 2016. — Reuters picThe Bank of Thailand logo is pictured in Bangkok, Thailand, August 5, 2016. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Sept 26 ― Thailand’s major commercial banks remain strong with high capital adequacy ratios, while bad loans are rising at a slower pace, the central bank said today.

The comment came a day after the Bank of Thailand (BOT) listed the country’s top five banks as “domestic systematically important banks”, which warrant stricter regulation to ensure they stay secure and to reduce risks to the banking system.

An index of bank shares fell half a per cent today following the BOT’s announcement the previous day, which sparked investor fears that the banks may have problems.

The five are Bangkok Bank, Krung Thai Bank , Siam Commercial Bank, Kasikornbank and Bank of Ayudhya.

But those banks are strong, with CAR ratios much higher than the BOT’s requirements, Deputy Governor Ruchukorn Siriyodhin told reporters.

In 2019, the five banks must have a total CAR ratio of 11.5 per cent, against the minimum requirement of 11 per cent.

Bangkok Bank said its ratio was 18.7 per cent as of June and KTB said its ratio was 16.27 per cent.

Ruchukorn also said overall banks’ non-performing loans (NPLs) were still increasing, but at a slower pace, and banks’ high provisioning would be able to cope with that.

“NPLs are a lagging indicator, reflecting gradual economic growth,” she said.

NPLs stood at 2.95 per cent of lending at the end of June. ― Reuters

