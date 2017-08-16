Bank of Thailand holds key rate steady, eyes on strong baht

The Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the one-day repurchase rate where it has been since April 2015. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Aug 16 — Thailand's central bank today left its benchmark interest rate unchanged again at 1.50 per cent, showing it feels the level is low enough to aid an economic recovery hampered by high household debt levels.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the one-day repurchase rate where it has been since April 2015.

A BOT official said there is no need to cut rates from the current level.

All 21 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no policy change at today's review.

The central bank also said the strong baht is affecting business and that it would closely monitor the foreign exchange market. The baht has strengthened about 7.5 per cent against the dollar this year. — Reuters