Bank Negara’s international reserves at US$95.7b as of April 14

Bank Negara said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 8.2 months of retained imports and was 1.1 times the short-term external debt. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) amounted to US$95.7 billion (equivalent to RM423.2 billion) as at April 14, 2017 compared with US$95.4 billion (equivalent to RM422.2 billion) registered as at March 31, 2017.

In a statement, BNM said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 8.2 months of retained imports and was 1.1 times the short-term external debt.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$88.9 billion), International Monetary Fund Reserves position (US$0.8 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$1.6 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3.3 billion).

The central bank's assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves including SDRs (RM423.234 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM3.332 billion), Deposits with Financial Institutions (RM6.713 billion), loans and advances (RM7.844 billion), land and buildings (RM2.114 billion) and other assets (RM8.566 billion).

Its liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM147.761 billion), currency in circulation (RM98.743 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM174.440 billion), deposits by federal government (RM8.833 billion), other deposits (RM542.967 million), Bank Negara papers (RM9.450 billion) , allocation of SDRs (RM8.078 billion) and other liabilities (RM3.804 billion). ― Bernama