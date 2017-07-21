Bank Negara’s international reserves at RM425.4b

A general view of the headquarters of Malaysia’s central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$99.1 billion (RM425.4 billion), as at July 14, 2017, compared with US$98.9 billion (RM424.8 billion) registered as at June 30, 2017.

“The reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.9 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times the short-term external debt,” BNM said in a statement today.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$92.4 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$0.8 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$1.5 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3.3 billion).

The assets included gold and foreign exchange and, other reserves including SDRs (RM425.43 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM5.186 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM6.184 billion), loans and advances (RM7.843 billion), land and buildings (RM2.11 billion) and other assets (RM7.06 billion). — Bernama