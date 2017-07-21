Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Bank Negara’s international reserves at RM425.4b

Friday July 21, 2017
03:42 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Thai ex-PM verdict to be delivered on August 25Thai ex-PM verdict to be delivered on August 25

The Edit: From Burning Man to 3D-printing prosthetics in NepalThe Edit: From Burning Man to 3D-printing prosthetics in Nepal

The Edit: Halle Berry’s boozy Comic-ConThe Edit: Halle Berry’s boozy Comic-Con

The Edit: Dali exhumed for paternity testThe Edit: Dali exhumed for paternity test

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A general view of the headquarters of Malaysia’s central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2013. — Reuters picA general view of the headquarters of Malaysia’s central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$99.1 billion (RM425.4 billion), as at July 14, 2017, compared with US$98.9 billion (RM424.8 billion) registered as at June 30, 2017.

“The reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.9 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times the short-term external debt,” BNM said in a statement today.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$92.4 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$0.8 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$1.5 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3.3 billion).

The assets included gold and foreign exchange and, other reserves including SDRs (RM425.43 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM5.186 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM6.184 billion), loans and advances (RM7.843 billion), land and buildings (RM2.11 billion) and other assets (RM7.06 billion). — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline