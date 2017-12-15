Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Bank Negara to halt special deposit scheme for exporters

Friday December 15, 2017
07:21 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Disney to offer edgier Fox fare to streaming videoThe Edit: Disney to offer edgier Fox fare to streaming video

Think tank: China continues buildup in South China SeaThink tank: China continues buildup in South China Sea

Barkley’s future in the hands of Everton board, Allardyce saysBarkley’s future in the hands of Everton board, Allardyce says

The Edit: Apple’s RM62,000 computer has arrived in MalaysiaThe Edit: Apple’s RM62,000 computer has arrived in Malaysia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BNM said the special deposit facility — which facilitated conversion of export proceeds by resident exporters — will end by Dec. 31. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBNM said the special deposit facility — which facilitated conversion of export proceeds by resident exporters — will end by Dec. 31. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Malaysia’s central bank said it will discontinue a special deposit facility for exporters from next year, rolling back a measure that it had introduced last year to stem the currency’s slide against the US dollar.

Last December, Bank Negara Malaysia clamped down on offshore ringgit trade and announced measures to boost liquidity and encourage more domestic trade of the ringgit as the currency fell to 13-month lows in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s US presidential election win.

As a sweetener to keep more cash at home, the central bank said all ringgit proceeds from exporters can earn a higher deposit rate of 3.25 per cent annually under the special deposit facility.

The ringgit is among the best performing currencies in the region this year, up around 9.8 per cent against the US dollar so far this year, as the economy registered better-than-expected growth over the past three quarters.

In a letter sent to banks operating locally and seen by Reuters, BNM said the special deposit facility — which facilitated conversion of export proceeds by resident exporters — will end by Dec. 31.

Outstanding balances in the deposit facility, however, can continue to earn a return of 3.10 percent per annum up to March 31 next year, the central bank said in the letter dated Dec. 14.

The ringgit closed at 4.0780 today. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline