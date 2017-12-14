Bank Negara moves to make digital currencies transparent

File picture shows a man feeding money into a Bitcoin digital currency ATM at the Bitcoin Center NYC in New York November 27, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is moving to make digital currencies transparent in Malaysia with the issuance today for public consultation, an exposure draft on the invocation of reporting obligations on the digital currency exchange business as reporting institutions under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

The central bank in a statement today said it aims to ensure that effective measures are in place against money laundering/terrorism financing risks associated with the use of digital currencies and increase the transparency of digital currencies activities in Malaysia.

“The proposed policy sets out the legal obligations, requirements and standards that digital currency exchangers – which will be defined under the first schedule of the AMLA – must carry out as reporting institutions.

“This includes transparency obligations which are intended to provide relevant information for the public to better understand and evaluate risks associated with the use of digital currencies. Increased transparency will also serve to prevent the use of the digital currencies for criminal or unlawful activities,” it added.

A digital currency exchanger must also declare its details to BNM as a reporting institution.

Failure to do so or comply with the reporting obligations may subject the currency exchanger to enforcement and non-compliance actions as provided under the AMLA, as well as the potential termination or denial of use of financial services in Malaysia.

BNM said the invocation of reporting obligations on the digital currency exchange business does not in any way connote the authorisation, licensing, endorsement or validation by the bank of any entities involved in the provision of digital currency exchange services.

“The public is reminded that digital currencies are not legal tender in Malaysia. Accordingly, digital currency businesses are not covered by prudential and market conduct standards or arrangements applicable to financial institutions regulated by BNM.

“This is consistent with reporting obligations currently invoked under the AMLA on other reporting institutions such as legal or accounting firms and real estate agents which do not fall under the BNM’s purview,” it added.

Members of the public are advised to carefully evaluate the risks associated with dealings in digital currencies, which includes those arising from high volatility in prices, the lack of deep markets and vulnerabilities to cyber-attack, which can lead to significant losses.

Users of digital currencies will also not be covered under established disputed resolution arrangements which exist for regulated financial institutions in the event of any dispute or losses.

The invocation of reporting obligations on digital currency exchangers is the first step towards making digital currency activities more transparent in Malaysia, said BNM.

It will continue to monitor and assess the risks posed to the financial system by such activities to ensure its integrity is not compromised.

BNM invites written feedback on the specific requirements set out in the exposure draft and responses. It must be submitted by Jan 14, 2018. — Bernama