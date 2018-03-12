Bank Negara cautions public on cryptocurrency platform

The headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) does not authorise or endorse the Coinzer, a cryptocurrency platform.

“The use of BNM logo and Jata Negara on the proposed physical coin design, white paper and website https://www.coinzer.co are unauthorised,” the central bank said on its website.

BNM advised the public to exercise caution and carefully evaluate the risks associated with investments in digital currencies.

“Digital currencies are not legal tender in Malaysia.

“Accordingly, digital currencies are not covered by prudential and market conduct standards or arrangements that are applicable to financial institutions regulated by BNM,” it said. — Bernama