Bank Negara, Austrac to co-organise inaugural FIU Codeathon 2017

Monday August 28, 2017
04:47 PM GMT+8

Bank Negara Malaysia will be co-organising the first International Financial Intelligence Units (FIU) Codeathon 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBank Negara Malaysia will be co-organising the first International Financial Intelligence Units (FIU) Codeathon 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), together with Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (Austrac), will be co-organising the first International Financial Intelligence Units (FIU) Codeathon 2017 from Nov 18-19 here.

In a statement today, the central bank said the codeathon aimed to provide a platform for the financial intelligence communities, law enforcement agencies and regulators to engage with technologies experts in gaining greater insight on new technologies, techniques and ideas to address terrorism financing challenges.

“The outcomes of the codeathon, which may be presented in various forms including live applications or prototypes, will serve as precursors in constructing new and innovative digital solutions to curb the emergence of terrorism financing,” it said.

BNM pointed out that the two-day event would be held in conjunction with the third Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) Summit, which will take place on Nov 20 -23, 2017, as part of the continuous effort to integrate and maximise the benefits of information technology in countering terrorism financing.

“The codeathon is expected to see the participation from the FIUs, financial technology and regulatory technology communities, as well as all individuals.

“The winners and outcomes of the codeathon will be revealed at the Innovation Forum of the CTF Summit,” it said. — Bernama

