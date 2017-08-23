Bank Indonesia’s rate cut shows comfort with rupiah outlook

With the Federal Reserve sticking to gradual rate hikes in the face of subdued inflation, the rupiah has been relatively stable this year, gaining about 1 per cent against the dollar. — Reuters picJAKARTA, Aug 23 — Indonesia’s central bank surprised most economists yesterday by lowering interest rates, reflecting its relative comfort with the currency and inflation outlook.

The benchmark rate was cut by a quarter point to 4.5 per cent, with all but six of the 28 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicting it would stay on hold. Bank Indonesia reduced borrowing costs six times last year, making it Asia’s biggest rate cutter.

Governor Agus Martowardojo and his board had put policy easing on hold until now, concerned that tightening US monetary policy may spur outflows from emerging markets and undermine the currency. With the Federal Reserve sticking to gradual rate hikes in the face of subdued inflation, the rupiah has been relatively stable this year, gaining about 1 per cent against the dollar.

“The central bank probably thinks the financial system is now stronger and the impact of federal fund rate hikes would be marginal or could be managed by improving fundamental conditions in the Indonesian economy,” said Josua Pardede, an economist at PT Bank Permata in Jakarta.

Bank Indonesia said the move was motivated by an improving inflation outlook and expectations of only one more US rate increase, delayed to later this year. Officials also cited the rupiah and current-account deficit remaining “manageable.”

Indonesia follows central banks in India and Vietnam in easing monetary policy in recent months as low inflation gives policy makers in Asia room to provide stimulus to their economies. Six rate cuts last year in Indonesia had failed to spur economic growth above 5 per cent, while credit demand is still lackluster, enabling the central bank to restart its easing cycle.

Bank Indonesia may follow through with more easing. Weiwen Ng, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, said the bank may cut once more, while ING Groep NV’s Prakash Sakpal is forecasting a 25 basis-point reduction by the end of 2017 and two more cuts in 2018.

Bloomberg Intelligence’s economist Tamara Henderson is also forecasting more reductions. Mohamed Faiz Nagutha, an economist at Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific Ltd in Hong Kong, sees no further easing.

Measured move

“The rate cut from BI is a measured move, as it is coming on expectations of lower inflation, and reasonable growth,” said Rahul Bajoria, an economist at Barclays Plc in Singapore, who had correctly predicted the decision. “We believe the central bank remains focused on maintaining financial stability, and any further easing will be done keeping that in mind.”

The rate cut may spur consumer spending and help to boost sentiment for property and automotive stocks, said Jeffrosenberg Tan, head of strategy at Sinarmas Sekuritas. The Jakarta Composite Index, the nation’s benchmark stock index, rose as much as 0.5 per cent today, taking its gain this year to 11 per cent.

The rupiah was little changed at 13,342 per dollar as of 9:20am in Jakarta. The yield on 10-year government bonds fell two basis points to 6.85 per cent, its lowest level since July 6, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Other key points from Bank Indonesia’s statement:

Inflation forecast to average about 4 per cent this year and below 3.5 per cent in 2018 Forecast for loan growth for this year lowered to 8-10 per cent from 10-12 per cent previously GDP growth is estimated to be 5.1 per cent to 5.5 per cent in 2018; President Joko Widodo set a growth goal of 7 per cent when he came to office three years ago — Bloomberg