Bank Indonesia seen keeping rates unchanged again

Southeast Asia’s largest economy grew 5.0 per cent in the first quarter. — Reuters picJAKARTA, July 19 — Indonesia’s central bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark rate unchanged again tomorrow as it keeps focussing on two key factors: the inflation rate and US monetary policy.

Bank Indonesia (BI) halted an easing cycle in October last year after cutting its benchmark rate six times.

All 17 analysts in a Reuters poll predicted BI will hold the 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 4.75 per cent again.

“It would be a big shock if (BI) did anything other than leave rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting,” Capital Economics said in a July 14 note.

Historically, policy moves by the US Federal Reserve have sometimes caused volatility in the rupiah. But the currency has remained stable despite a rate hike in December and two more this year.

For sure, BI will continue to monitor the pace of the Federal Reserve rate hikes and its balance sheet reduction plans.

BI Governor Agus Martowardojo, talking to parliament in recent weeks, has said the rupiah may depreciate slightly next year, but he insisted the central bank would be comfortable with the rate. He gave a forecast for 2018 average trading of 13,500-13,800 a dollar.

At midday today, the rupiah was trading at about 13,310 to the dollar.

Meanwhile, the annual inflation rate in Indonesia reached a 15-month high in June of 4.37 per cent, but BI is comfortable that price rises will stay inside its target range for the year of 3-5 per cent.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy grew 5.0 per cent in the first quarter. BI’s forecast for the April-June quarter growth was 5.1 per cent and 5.2 per cent for all of 2017. The country’s statistics bureau is due to announce second quarter GDP growth on Aug. 7.

Six of seven economists in the Reuters poll who gave an opinion about the benchmark rate at the end of 2017 said it would remain 4.75 per cent. The other one, Deutsche Bank, forecast a 25 basis point hike in the final quarter.

Gundy Cahyadi, DBS economist in Singapore, said a raising of the benchmark later this year might become necessary.

“Much depends on how significant is the change in market perceptions about the Fed’s (and other major central banks’) intent on policy normalization” in the next year, he said. — Reuters