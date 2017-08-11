Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Light Rain

Baidu, Tencent, Weibo platforms under investigation

Friday August 11, 2017
11:14 AM GMT+8

Baidu is working on an autonomous car. — AFP picBaidu is working on an autonomous car. — AFP picBEIJING, Aug 11 — China’s top cyber authority said this morning it is investigating several of China’s most popular internet platforms over breaches of cyber laws.

The investigation includes China’s most popular social media platforms, Tencent Holdings Ltd’s WeChat and Weibo Corp, as well as Baidu Inc’s forum site Tieba.

The Cyberspace Administration of China accuses the sites of failing to remove violent and obscene content, as well as terrorism content and false news, according to local regulations. — Reuters 

