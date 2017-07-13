Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Axiata, iflix sign MoU on expanding entertainment service

Thursday July 13, 2017
02:05 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Axiata Group Bhd (Axiata) and iflix have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding on the expansion of their strategic collaboration to bring the best in entertainment to more than 125 million customers in six countries.

In a statement today, the telecommunication group said through the collaboration, iflix will be expanding its subscription video on demand (SVoD) service to Axiata customers in Indonesia, Cambodia, Bangladesh and Nepal. This is in addition to existing customers in Malaysia and Sri Lanka. 

They will be able to enjoy iflix’s world-class service and its vast SVoD library of local, regional and western content, utilising Axiata’s leading connectivity and technology across the region.

“Axiata has always demonstrated a strong focus on customer experience and innovation in our effort to strengthen position in new sources of value, specifically in digital entertainment products and digital content distribution platforms across the region,” said Axiata Group Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Dominic Arena.

Meanwhile, iflix Group Chief Executive Officer, Mark Britt said the company was keen to collaborate with Axiata in redefining media and entertainment for its customers in the region. — Bernama

