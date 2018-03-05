AXA Affin General Insurance offers protection for e-hailing drivers

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — AXA Affin General Insurance Bhd (AAGI) has launched “AXA SmartDrive — Sharing”, a motor insurance specifically designed for drivers carrying e-hailing (fare-paying) passengers in Malaysia.

It aims to provide e-hailing drivers with 24/7 comprehensive protection and peace of mind, whether they are driving for e-hailing services or private usage.

“This plan covers loss or damage to driver’s vehicle, liability to third party, legal liability to/of passenger and driver’s personal accident up to RM10,000,” AAGI said in a statement here today.

Drivers would also enjoy AXA’s suite of value-added services such as fast claims approval in five working days, upon full documents submission, and roadside assistance with the AXA SmartDrive Assistance Plan, including 24-hour hotline service, towing and six-month repair warranty.

The company said e-hailing services have rapidly grown in Malaysia, with 180,000 drivers operating in the country, and recent legalisation of e-hailing services would pave way for the protection of e-hailing drivers as comprehensive private motor insurance does not cover e-hailing services.

“When you get behind the wheels, you want to be able to drive knowing that you and your passengers are protected. Which is why we have come up with this plan to empower e-hailing drivers to drive and earn with complete peace of mind,” said AAGI Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Nivet

For more information, please visit AAGI’s website at www.axa.com.my. — Bernama