Automakers’ March US sales rise, lifted by strong economy

The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan August 25, 2009. — Reuters picDETROIT, April 3 — Detroit’s automakers posted sales gains in new vehicles in March on the back of a strong US economy, sending shares in both General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV up in early trading.

GM posted a 16 per cent jump in new vehicle sales from the previous March, led by a 14 per cent increase in higher-margin retail sales to consumers. Fiat Chrysler (FCA) reported a 14 per cent increase in sales in March. FCA said it saw a 45 per cent spike in sales of its popular Jeep models, giving the brand its best sales month on record.

The strong results for March followed a weak performance in February.

Last year, US auto sales fell 2 per cent after hitting a record high of 17.55 million units in 2016. Sales are expected to fall further in 2018 as interest rates rise and push up monthly car payments. Also, millions of nearly new vehicles will return to the market this year after coming off lease, providing a lower-cost alternative for consumers.

GM, the No. 1 US automaker saw double-digit sales increases across all of its brands in March, with particularly strong gains for its SUV and pickup truck models.

“March was an exceptional month for us,” GM’s US head of sales Kurt McNeil said in a statement. “A growing economy and strong new products helped us execute a very successful plan to conquest customers from other brands.”

GM also reduced its dealer inventory of unsold vehicles — a key metric for analysts — to 72 days from 85 days at the end of February.

But while GM said its average transaction price was up US$900 (RM3,481) in the first quarter, the company’s consumer discounts as a percentage of transaction prices hit 14.5 per cent in March.

Industry analysts consider discounts of over 10 per cent to be unhealthy as they undermine resale values.

FCA’s retail sales to consumers outstripped those of No. 2 US automaker Ford Motor Co.

But FCA also saw a 22 per cent increase in lower-margin fleet sales to rental car companies and government agencies. Over the past year FCA has pursued a policy of cutting fleet sales.

Ford reported a 3.4 per cent increase in overall sales for March, led by an 8.7 per cent rise in fleet sales. Retail sales were up just 0.8 per cent in the month.

Ford said sales of its best-selling F-Series pickup trucks were the best since 2000.

Toyota Motor Corp reported a 3.5 per cent increase in sales in March, with double-digit increase in SUV and pickup truck sales offsetting a 6.1 per cent decrease in sedan sales. Sales of the company’s completely-revamped flagship Camry sedan fell 1.1 per cent.

In morning trading, GM shares were up 2.6 per cent at US$36.68, while FCA shares rose 5.2 per cent to US$21, and Ford shares were up 1.2 per cent at US$11. — Reuters