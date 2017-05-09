Australia’s Crown completes Macau gaming exit

A general view of Melco Crown's Studio City, as a 130-metre high Ferris wheel is seen on top of the resort, in Macau, October 26, 2015. — Reuters picSYDNEY, May 9 — Australian casino operator Crown Resorts agreed today to sell the remaining stake in its Macau venture for US$1.16 billion (RM5.03 billion) as the firm pursues a restructure amid a Chinese gambling crackdown.

Mogul James Packer’s company will exit its holding in Melco Resorts by offloading a final 11.2 per cent holding to joint-venture partner Melco International on May 15, the Australian-listed firm announced.

"Crown Resorts will no longer hold an interest in Melco Resorts," the company said in a statement today.

The sell-down will complete a Macau exit for Crown, which late last year also shelved plans for a Las Vegas casino to concentrate on its Australian luxury hotel and casino business.

Crown has suffered from weakening demand in Macau following a Chinese corruption crackdown.

The casino operator had 18 staff members detained in China last year accused of organising banned gambling activities overseas for wealthy Chinese.

It has embarked on a management shake-up to energise local operations amid ailing turnover from high rollers visiting Australia.

The sale late last year of 13.4 per cent of Melco Resorts for US$1.6 billion helped boost second-half profits after the firm reported a large fall in turnover from foreign VIPs.

The proceeds from the remaining Macau stake, which after a swap agreement amounts to US$987 million, will be used to reduce debt, the gaming firm said.

Investors today warmed to the announcement with Crown Resorts up 0.18 cents, or 1.44 per cent to Aus$12.68 (US$40.54) in late morning trading on the Australian Securities Exchange. — AFP