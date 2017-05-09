Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Rain

Money

Australia’s Crown completes Macau gaming exit

Tuesday May 9, 2017
12:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Salt might not be as bad as you think it isThe Edit: Salt might not be as bad as you think it is

Minister slams Sarawak Report for stalking PM’s wife in UKMinister slams Sarawak Report for stalking PM’s wife in UK

One win from three matches, or Conte calls it a little step to EPL titleOne win from three matches, or Conte calls it a little step to EPL title

The Edit: Why you should watch Malaysian film ‘You Mean the World to Me’The Edit: Why you should watch Malaysian film ‘You Mean the World to Me’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A general view of Melco Crown's Studio City, as a 130-metre high Ferris wheel is seen on top of the resort, in Macau, October 26, 2015. — Reuters picA general view of Melco Crown's Studio City, as a 130-metre high Ferris wheel is seen on top of the resort, in Macau, October 26, 2015. — Reuters picSYDNEY, May 9 — Australian casino operator Crown Resorts agreed today to sell the remaining stake in its Macau venture for US$1.16 billion (RM5.03 billion) as the firm pursues a restructure amid a Chinese gambling crackdown.

Mogul James Packer’s company will exit its holding in Melco Resorts by offloading a final 11.2 per cent holding to joint-venture partner Melco International on May 15, the Australian-listed firm announced.

"Crown Resorts will no longer hold an interest in Melco Resorts," the company said in a statement today.

The sell-down will complete a Macau exit for Crown, which late last year also shelved plans for a Las Vegas casino to concentrate on its Australian luxury hotel and casino business.

Crown has suffered from weakening demand in Macau following a Chinese corruption crackdown.

The casino operator had 18 staff members detained in China last year accused of organising banned gambling activities overseas for wealthy Chinese.

It has embarked on a management shake-up to energise local operations amid ailing turnover from high rollers visiting Australia.

The sale late last year of 13.4 per cent of Melco Resorts for US$1.6 billion helped boost second-half profits after the firm reported a large fall in turnover from foreign VIPs.

The proceeds from the remaining Macau stake, which after a swap agreement amounts to US$987 million, will be used to reduce debt, the gaming firm said.

Investors today warmed to the announcement with Crown Resorts up 0.18 cents, or 1.44 per cent to Aus$12.68 (US$40.54) in late morning trading on the Australian Securities Exchange. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline