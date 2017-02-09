Australia’s central bank paints optimistic growth picture

A businessman walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney February 4, 2014. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Feb 9 ― Australia’s top central banker laid out an optimistic vision today for the next couple of years, predicting solid economic growth, a further expansion in resource exports and a welcome pick-up in inflation.

The upbeat take from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe underlined why financial markets are pricing in only a slim chance of another cut in interest rates following two policy easings last year.

“Over the next couple of years we expect GDP growth to be around the 3 per cent mark,” Lowe told a dinner of local and international investors.

That would be a step up from the year to September when a shock contraction in the third quarter saw growth slow to just 1.8 per cent.

“This largely reflected a confluence of temporary factors,” said Lowe. “We expect that in the December quarter, the economy returned to reasonable growth.”

The economy has been held back in part by the unwinding of a massive boom in mining investment, but Lowe said the RBA estimated that this process was now around 90 per cent over.

Instead, exports of liquefied natural gas were expected to ramp up sharply over the next two years as production came on stream while Australia’s other major commodities were also commanding higher prices.

Inflation was still low around 1.5 per cent but likely to rise gradually toward the RBA’s target band of 2 to 3 per cent.

Lowe did cite some areas of concern, including home prices and employment, as well as longer-term challenges related to infrastructure, government finances and productivity.

Housing was a “complex picture”, Lowe said, with prices rising strongly in Sydney and Melbourne but falling in some other places. Investor demand for property looked to have picked up, even as a large amount of new supply was set to come onto the market.

Lowe noted that high levels of household debt added more risk to the mix, and welcomed efforts by banks to tighten their lending standards on mortgages.

The labour market also bore close watching, he added, with employment growth having disappointed last year. The level of job vacancies held out the hope of an improvement this year, but likely not enough to bring the jobless rate down.

For the longer run, Lowe urged more investment in public infrastructure while also reiterating the need to repair government finances.

He also aimed an oblique blow at the rise of protectionism globally, noting Australia had benefited greatly from the rise of free trade and any retreat would damage the country’s standard of living. ― Reuters