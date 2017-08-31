Australian dollar comes off one-month peak, NZ dollar near three-month low

Australian dollar denominations shown in a photo illustration at a currency exchange in Sydney June 7, 2016. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Aug 31 — The Australian dollar came off a one-month high today while its New Zealand cousin languished at near three-month lows as the greenback gained after strong US economic data.

The Australian dollar stood at US$0.7902, down from yesterday’s high of US$0.7996.

It hit a two-year peak of US$0.8066 in late July, but has since faltered at stiff chart resistance around 80 US cents.

The Aussie is poised to end August 1.2 per cent down on a generally higher US dollar and as investors remain cautious about geopolitical tensions involving North Korea.

The US dollar rose overnight after US economic growth was revised up to an annualised 3 per cent in the second quarter, the quickest in more than two years. The ADP National Employment Report showed employers from the US private sector hired 237,000 workers in August, the biggest monthly increase in five months, driving expectations for a solid payrolls figure due tomorrow.

Domestically, the Aussie was supported by recent positive economic indicators.

Data out earlier in the day showed Australian business investment rose in the second quarter, while companies upgraded their spending plans for the year ahead in a sign of emerging green shoots in the economy.

“The Q2 capex result marks the second consecutive increase after four consecutive declines,” said Citi economist Josh Williamson.

“We are cautiously optimistic that this represents the end of mining investment hangover and some sustained signs of life in services investment.”

Figures due next week are likely to show Australia’s A$1.7 trillion (RM5.74 trillion) gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by around 0.7 per cent, up from a sluggish 0.3 per cent in the first quarter.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar slipped for a second straight session to US$0.7164, its lowest since June 6.

The kiwi has been falling since late July amid softer economic data and political uncertainty. Comments from New Zealand’s outgoing central bank Governor Graeme Wheeler that a lower NZ dollar was needed also weighed on the currency.

New Zealand government bonds inched higher, sending yields around one basis points lower across the curve.

Australian government bond futures eased, with the three-year bond contract down one tick at 97.970. The 10-year contract slipped 3.5 ticks to 97.2900. — Reuters