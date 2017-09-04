Australia shares set to open slightly higher, NZ flat

A money changer displays a selection of US dollars (left) and Australian polymer notes in Sydney. – AFP picSYDNEY, Sept 4 — Australian shares are likely to edge up this morning, tracking Wall Street’s modest gains Friday after a tepid US jobs report tamped down expectations of another interest rate hike this year, and getting an extra boost from strong commodity prices.

The US Labor Department said on Friday nonfarm payrolls increased by 156,000 last month, against economists’ forecast of an increase of 180,000.

Job growth slowed in August after two straight months of robust increases.

Commodities are expected to push the index further in the black, as Chinese rebar steel futures rose as much as 6 per cent on Friday, buoyed by signs of strong industrial outlook in top metals consumer China.

The local share price index futures rose 0.04 per cent or 24 points to 5725, a 0.4 premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark rose 0.2 per cent. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.06 per cent in early trade. — Reuters