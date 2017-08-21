Australia shares set for soft open; NZ down

An investor looks at a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney October 14, 2016. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Aug 21 — Australian shares are set to open lower this morning, mirroring a dismal end on Wall Street in the previous session after further turmoil in the White House, while material stocks are expected to offer some support on the back of strong metal prices.

US stocks ended lower on Friday following a White House-focused week that raised more questions about the Trump administration’s ability to implement its pro-growth agenda.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1 per cent or 4 points to 5703, a 44.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark fell 0.6 per cent on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 per cent or 16.32 points to 7857.23 at 22.39 GMT. — Reuters