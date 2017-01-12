Australia shares expected to edge higher; NZ down

An investor is reflected in a window as he looks at boards displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange in central Sydney, Australia, August 6, 2015. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Jan 12 — Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher today as a rebound in oil prices could encourage investors to buy despite a choppy trade in US equities after a speech by President-elect Donald Trump.

Oil prices rose yesterday by the most in over a month, boosted by a weak dollar after Trump’s speech and on news that Saudi Arabia cut crude exports to Asia.

Drug stocks led losses on Wall Street after Trump criticized pharmaceutical companies for charging high prices for drugs.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3 per cent to 5746, a 25.5 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 per cent higher yesterday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 per cent in early trade dragged by telecommunication stocks. — Reuters