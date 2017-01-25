‘Australia First’ policy embraces trade, Treasurer Morrison says

Treasurer Scott Morrison says Australia still committed to trade. — Reuters pic SYDNEY, Jan 25 — Australia is still committed to working on trade relationships, with a focus on Asia, even after the US pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal, Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison said.

“Australia’s a trading nation, an Australia First policy does embrace trade and foreign investment and all of these things,” Morrison said in an interview from London with Bloomberg Television’s David Gura yesterday. “And so our economic interests are very much aligned with that approach.”

US President Donald Trump dealt a blow to Australia’s trade ambitions this week by withdrawing from the TPP, a 12-country deal that sought to boost trade between the US and Pacific Rim nations. Australia is interested in pressing ahead with that agreement, said Morrison, while also reaching out to the UK about a trade pact and seeking stronger ties with the European Union.

Trump’s order on Monday withdrawing from the TPP “was not unexpected, but that doesn’t mean that you simply walk away from these things,” Morrison said. “There’s still a lot that can be gained and we intend to continue to pursue that.”

Australia’s economy shrank 0.5 per cent in the third quarter, the first contraction in more than five years, surprising both policy makers and economists. On top of that, the labour market is showing mixed signals as improved hiring masks high levels of underemployment. That’s resulted in record-low wage growth and suggests a slow path for inflation to return to target.

Morrison said that data coming in for the December quarter will look brighter, and that the economy’s contraction had been a “surprise result.”

“When you look at our forecasts, over the short to medium term, then we expect to see our growth performance pick up where it left off,” said Morrison. — Bloomberg