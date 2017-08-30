At end-July 2017, Malaysia’s short forward positions now RM70.66b

A woman walks pass the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Malaysia’s short forward positions amounted to US$16.55 billion (RM70.66 billion) as at end-July 2017, reflecting the management of the ringgit’s liquidity in the financial system.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said it was in line with the practice adopted since April 2006, and the data excludes projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income, and drawdown of project loans amounting to US$2.39 billion in the next 12 months.

“The only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets are government guarantees of foreign debt due within one year, amounting to US$187.4 million.

“There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions,” the central bank said in a statement today.

BNM also did not engage in foreign currency options vis-a-vis the ringgit.

Meanwhile, the official reserve assets amounted to US$99.44 billion as at July 30, 2017 compared with US$98.9 billion registered a month ago, while other foreign currency assets were at US$774.8 million.

For the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans arising from scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government would amount to US$242.4 million. — Bernama