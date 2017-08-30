Asian stocks set to rebound after Korea fears ease

A pedestrian looks at the electric stock indicator in the window of a security company in Tokyo on August 13, 2013. — AFP picTOKYO, Aug 30 — Asian markets are set to climb after President Donald Trump’s measured response to North Korean missile launches.

The yen was down 1 per cent since yesterday’s Tokyo close while gold made further headway above US$1,300 (RM5,546) an ounce.

Equity index futures pointed to higher opens in Japan, South Korea and Australia after US stocks rebounded from losses initially sparked when Kim Jong-un’s regime fired a missile over Japan.

The yen rallied yesterday as safe havens advanced, only to more than give up those gains as investors speculated the event won’t escalate.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell to the lowest this year and the dollar touched the weakest level since January 2015 before recovering.

Gold reached a 2017 high. Gasoline advanced for a sixth day as Tropical Storm Harvey picked up strength again.

Asian markets were roiled yesterday after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan in an act the latter called an “unprecedented, grave and serious threat.” Trump said the US will consider “all options” in its response.

The missile seems likely to reignite the simmering tension between North Korea and the US just days after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson praised the nation for its “restraint”. — Bloomberg