Asian stocks set to drop ahead of China GDP data

A man walks past a panel displaying the benchmark Hang Seng index during afternoon trading in Hong Kong, China January 4, 2016. ― Reuters picHONG KONG, April 17 — Asian stocks were set to fall, after a fourth straight week of losses for the region’s equities, as geopolitics remained in focus and investors awaited data on China’s economy.

The lira jumped the most since January after Turkey voted to hand Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping authority.

Futures on equity indexes for Japan, China and South Korea pointed lower at the start of the week. Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong are closed today and most European markets are also shut, while the US reopens after the Friday holiday.

The lira jumped more than 2 per cent after Turkey’s weekend referendum. The yen was steady in early trading today after climbing in the previous session amid growing concerns over the situation in North Korea.

Investors have been jittery as geopolitical tensions have escalated this month.

While North Korea’s failed ballistic missile launch on Sunday eased the risk of imminent retaliation, it hasn’t prompted the Trump administration to deviate from its plans for dealing with Pyongyang.

President Donald Trump is willing to consider “kinetic” military action, including a sudden strike, to counteract North Korea’s series of destabilizing actions, said two people familiar with the White House’s thinking.

In Turkey’s weekend referendum, voters approved the most radical overhaul since the republic was founded 93 years ago on the expectation Erdogan will safeguard security and kickstart the economy. He will have authority to call elections at any time, and will have greater sway over fiscal policy.

The US economy remains in focus as traders try to get a handle on Trump’s fiscal and economic plans. The president decided not to label China a currency manipulator, reversing a promise he made during the election campaign, citing Beijing’s help in reining in North Korea.

Here’s what investors are watching this week:

Data on China’s first-quarter gross domestic product is due today. The world’s second-largest economy is expected to have grown 6.8 per cent in the first three months of the year for a second straight quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists, driven by higher property and producer prices.

US Vice President Mike Pence will travel to South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Hawaii in his first official trip to the Asia-Pacific region.

He’ll emphasize President Donald Trump’s continued commitment to US alliances and partnerships.

The annual spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund take place in Washington. Earnings season is ramping up. Companies reporting this week include Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Netflix Inc., Heineken NV and Unilever. — Bloomberg