Asian stocks set on edge by Comey dismissal, N. Korea tensions

A man walks past an electronic board showing Japan’s Nikkei average (top left), the Dow Jones average (top right) and the stock averages of other countries’ outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters picHONG KONG, May 10 — Asian stocks are set to start today’s trade on a tentative note with markets put on edge by US President Donald Trump’s abrupt dismissal of FBI director James Comey and rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear programme.

Rising US yields propped up the dollar to its strongest level against the Japanese yen in two months at 114.32 in the previous session but it gave back some of those gains after Trump fired FBI Director Comey in a move that shocked Washington.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, slipped 0.2 per cent to 99.437, moving away from a three-week high of 99.688.

It was last changing hands at 113.80 per dollar, while yields on benchmark 10-year US Treasury notes were lurking near their highest levels since end-March at 2.41 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat after posting modest gains in the previous session. It hit a two-year high last week.

Korean stocks were among early gainers after South Korea’s liberal leader Moon Jae-in was elected president.

But some market analysts pointed out with market volatility indicators hitting record lows — the VIX indicator fell overnight to 9.56, its lowest since late 2006 ― the likelihood of a large move in financial markets has grown.

“Geopolitics and the divergence of policy have not gone away,” Marc Chandler, global head of FX strategy wrote in a daily note.

“It is a reminder that we are often lulled into complacency just before being shocked by how treacherous things really are.”

In the bond markets Fed funds futures pricing showed investors almost universally expect the Federal Reserve to raise US overnight interest rates at its next meeting, with close to a 90 per cent perceived chance of an increase next month.

Brent crude futures were rose 0.5 per cent to US$48.98 (RM212.96) per barrel.

Gold advanced modestly to US$1222.50 ounce, breaking a two-week long losing streak. — Reuters