Asian stocks round out strong quarter with caution

People walk past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo September 22, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 29 — The US dollar headed for the best week this year on hopes US tax reform will aid economic growth. Asian stocks headed for a mixed start on the final trading day of what’s been a strong quarter, with emerging markets coming under pressure.

Australian and Hong Kong equity-index futures signalled higher opens ahead of long weekends, while Japanese shares were poised to edge lower. The S&P 500 Index eked out all-time highs and the Russell 2000 Index of smaller companies extended its quarterly surge.

End-of-quarter volatility would not be a surprise today and some major markets, including China, will shut next week for a holiday. Oil slipped after climbing into a bull market this week.

The chances of higher US interest rates by the end of the year now sit at about 65 per cent, as investors bet the world’s largest economy can handle tighter policy, sending equities higher and driving money out of gold.

Trump’s tax plan, which still needs approval from Congress, currently lacks detail, leaving investors guessing which parts of the package will be prioritised by the administration.

While the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has done well this week on the back on the tax proposal, it’s still headed for a third straight quarterly drop, pushing its loss in 2017 above 8 per cent. Gold traded near the lowest since August, on track for the worst month of the year.

What to watch out for prior to the weekend

Japan August industrial production and retail sales are due today as is South Korea’s current account balance for August. The euro-area inflation rate may have accelerated a touch to 1.6 per cent in September from 1.5 per cent but the core will probably remain at 1.2 per cent. The data is out today.

Here are the main moves in markets — stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 7am in Tokyo. The underlying gauge added 0.1 per cent to a record 2,510.06. The Russell 2000 climbed 0.3 per cent. Contracts on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average are down slightly, while they were higher on the Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.4 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index lost 0.6 per cent, a sixth day of losses. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is down for six days in a row going into today.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2 per cent. The yen was at 112.35 per dollar. The euro was at US$1.1784 after advancing 0.4 per cent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.31 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$51.59 (RM217.56) a barrel. Oil fell 1 per cent in yesterday's session, reversing course after touching the highest level since April earlier in the session. Gold was little changed at US$1,286.82 an ounce. — Bloomberg