Asian stocks pause before US jobs; yen drops

Equities fluctuated in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney after the MSCI Asia Pacific Index completed its eighth straight month of gains and nudged closer to its highest in almost a decade. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Sept 1 — Asian stocks traded sideways as investors await a US jobs report for clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy-tightening path due today ahead of a long weekend in America. The yen dropped for a third day this week.

Equities fluctuated in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney after the MSCI Asia Pacific Index completed its eighth straight month of gains and nudged closer to its highest in almost a decade. The dollar was steady after declining on weak inflation data and as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a weaker currency is “somewhat better” for trade. Australian bond yields fell with those on US Treasuries. Gasoline continued its march upwards to the highest level in more than two years amid the impact of Harvey.

US consumer spending increased by less than estimated in July, though rising incomes and an upward revision to June purchases put the economy on a stable footing for the second half. The focus now turns to jobs data today for more clarity on the next move in interest rates from the Fed. The latest economic statistics reinforced that price pressures remain benign, while GDP and jobs growth are robust.

In Asia, Caixin’s China PMI beat estimates to rise to the highest since February, underscoring sound growth as the backdrop of the once-every-five years Communist Party Congress that will be held on October 18 in Beijing, where delegates plot China’s course over the next five years.

Asian equities are poised to advance for a third week as investors shrugged off geopolitical concerns after North Korea lobbed a missile over Japan. Risk appetite returned as diplomatic efforts to contain the hermit kindgom’s nuclear programme continue.

Among other key events this week

Various Asia PMIs, also those for Germany, France UK and the euro zone ahead of the European Central Bank rates decision next week. Capital investment by Japanese companies fell well short of expectations in the second quarter. South Korea’s consumer prices rose at the fastest pace since 2012, while GDP increased 2.7 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier. US non-farm payrolls data for August is due today, along with unemployment and earnings numbers, and the Markit US PMI. US employment probably increased by 180,000 in August, in line with this year’s monthly average, while the jobless rate held at 4.3 per cent, economists forecast. Singapore and Malaysia are closed for holidays.

And here are the main moves in markets

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index swung between gains and losses as of 11am Tokyo time, while the Nikkei 225 Stock Average added 0.2 per cent. The Kospi index in South Korea and Australia’s main gauge were slightly lower after early gains. Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong rose 0.4 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3 per cent. Contracts on the S&P 500 were up less than 0.1 per cent after the underlying measure rose 0.6 per cent. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The yen fell 0.1 per cent to 110.10 per dollar after rising 0.2 per cent. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after falling 0.2 per cent. The euro was unchanged at US$1.1907 (RM5.08), near the strongest since 2015.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 2.12 per cent. It fell 18 basis points last month. The Australian 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 2.68 per cent. The Bank of Japan cut back on purchases of debt maturing in three-to-five years at its first bond-buying operation for September as yields fell. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell on Tuesday to the zero per cent level the BOJ targets, following North Korea’s launch of a missile over Japan.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5 per cent to US$47.01 a barrel. Gold lost 0.2 per cent to US$1,319.18 an ounce after capping its best month since January. Gasoline for September advanced yesterday for an eighth day, up 14 per cent to US$2.1399 a gallon. Earlier, the front-month contract touched the highest since July 2015. The October contract fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.7707 a gallon. — Bloomberg