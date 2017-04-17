Asian stocks mixed as markets reopen amid geopolitical risk

China stocks fell today as geopolitical risks lingered. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, April 17 — Asian stocks were mixed as many markets reopened after the holidays. China stocks fell as geopolitical risks lingered, while Japan equities rose on speculation recent losses have been overdone.

MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4 per cent as of 4.59pm Hong Kong time with an almost equal number of stocks rising and declining. South Korean shares climbed after a failed missile launch from Pyongyang over the weekend. Japan’s Topix increased 0.5 per cent even as the yen gained 0.3 per cent against the dollar. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 per cent. Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong markets were closed for holidays.

Chinese shares tumbled to the lowest level this month amid concerns over Korea and a call by the country’s stock regulator for stricter supervision of companies. Separately, the world’s second-largest economy expanded 6.9 per cent in the January-March period, according to data released today.

Summary

Topix +0.5 per cent, Nikkei 225 +0.1 per cent; yen +0.3 per cent Shanghai Composite Index -0.7 per cent, Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index -0.2 per cent South Korea’s Kospi +0.5 per cent Philippine Stock Exchange PSEi Index -0.5 per cent, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index +0.2 per cent, Straits Times Index -1 per cent, Jakarta Composite Index -0.7 per cent, Vietnam Stock Index -1.1 per cent Singapore Stock Traders on FIS SunGard Face disruption today; S&P 500 mini futures contract -0.2 per cent, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures contract -0.1 per cent, Nasdaq 100 e-minis -0.1 per cent. — Bloomberg