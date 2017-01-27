Asian stocks head for weekly advance on bets for global recovery

A worker walks in front of a stock market poster at Sudirman Business District compound in Jakarta. — Reuters picJAKARTA, Jan 27 — Asian shares were poised for a weekly rise of 1.7per cent after US benchmark indexes closed around all-time highs, as investors watch corporate earnings and economic reports to gauge whether the latest rally is justified.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.1 per cent as of 11am in Hong Kong. Advancers outnumbered decliners three to two, and eight out of 11 industry gauges were higher. Japan’s Topix index rose to within a few points of its highest since December 2015.

“Investors seem to be betting on the improving global economy and US fiscal expansion,” Jeffrosenberg Tan, a director at PT Sinarmas Sekuritas, said by text message. “However, the risk of a trade war is increasing with Trump’s border tax idea.”

Shares of Keppel Corp. dropped after the world’s biggest oil rig builder warned that it is bracing for a prolonged slowdown, as higher crude prices are failing to offer relief to an industry slammed by overcapacity.

Summary

Telecommunication stocks lead advance; KDDI +3.2per cent, NTT Docomo +1.8per cent Financial stocks also gain; materials shares decline Nikkei 225 +0.4per cent, Topix +0.4per cent in Tokyo Hang Seng Index +0.1per cent; Hang Seng China Enterprises Index -0.2per cent Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index +0.6per cent, New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 Index +0.1per cent FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index little changed; Straits Times Index +0.4per cent China, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam closed for holidays; Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore will have shortened sessions. — Bloomberg